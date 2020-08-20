Bushnell Pro Eusebio Wins Double Tap Championship With First Strike 2.0

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – August 19, 2020 – Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, congratulates KC Eusebio on his first-place overall finish at the 2020 Double Tap Championship held at the Double Tap Ranch in Iowa Park, Texas.

Eusebio, who is no stranger to standing atop the leader board with his Bushnell First Strike 2.0 Reflex, noted that his preferred red-dot sight gave him a competitive advantage in Open Division.

“This was a great competition with fast-paced stages,” said Eusebio. “Shooting a red dot optic changes the playing field in your favor. You’re faster, more accurate, and more confident in your marksmanship. The First Strike 2.0 has been my choice of optic for the past two years and I absolutely love it.”

Featuring a massive objective lens, the First Strike 2.0 is extremely versatile and lets users quickly find their target. It includes a Picatinny mount with high and low risers, and is at home on both shotguns and flat-top MSRs. It can also be fitted to customized Open Class pistols. It features an industry-leading battery life that lasts up to 50,000 hours, with tool-less side compartment battery removal and a bright 3-MOA dot.

The Double Tap Championship is a U.S. Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) nationally sanctioned pistol match that draws more than 200 competitors from all over the world.

Eusebio is a professional pistol shooter with multiple world and national championships. For more information on his competitive record and other accomplishments, visit www.kceusebio.net .

For additional information on Bushnell red dot sights, visit https://www.bushnell.com/red- dots/shop-all-red-dots/ .

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 65 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.