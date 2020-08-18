CA Bills Threatening 2A Facing Final Hurdles As Session End Approaches

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- As the California Legislature enters the final few weeks of session, it's important that gun owners keep up the pressure in opposing anti-gun and anti-hunting legislation that is continuing to move. The remaining bills are all awaiting final decision making in the respective fiscal committees prior to the August 21st deadline. Please click the “Take Action” button below to contact members of the committees.

The button will automatically take you through two prompts to contact the respective committees, so please be sure to click through both.

Senate Appropriations Committee:

On Wednesday, August 19, the Senate Appropriations Committee will hear AB 2362 and AB 3030. On Thursday, August 20th, the Committee will make determinations on bills sent to the suspense file.

AB 2362, sponsored by Assembly Member Al Muratsuchi (D-66), authorizes the Department of Justice to levy exorbitant fines on licensed firearms dealers for minor technical violations. This bill is an obvious attempt to drive dealers out of business for inconsequential violations. AB 2362 is scheduled to be heard on August 17th in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

AB 2847, sponsored by Assembly Member David Chiu (D-17), revises the criteria for handgun microstamping and requires the removal of three certified handguns from the roster for each new handgun added. This further reduces the options you have to protect yourself and your family. The Senate Appropriations Committee sent AB 2847 to the suspense file on August 13th.

AB 3030, sponsored by Ash Kalra (D-27), seeks to preserve 30% of California's land areas, waters within the state, and oceans off the coast by 2030. NRA joins a broad coalition of conservation-minded groups in opposing this legislation as it fails to clearly protect hunting and angling opportunities. AB 3030 passed the Senate Natural Resources Committee on August 12th and is expected to be heard on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assembly Appropriations Committee:

Both SB 914 and SB 1175 were placed on the suspense file this week. The suspense file will be taken up by the committee prior to the Friday deadline.

SB 914, sponsored by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-25), further denies Second Amendment rights to young adults under the age of 21, narrows the exemptions for loaning long-guns to minors, and raises the fees the California Department of Justice can charge for eligibility checks on certain ammunition purchases and precursor parts. The Assembly Appropriations Committee sent SB 914 to the suspense file on August 11th.

SB 1175, sponsored by Senator Henry Stern (D-27), prohibits the possession of certain African species of wildlife. The true goal of the bill is to ensure that individuals are not allowed to bring home lawful hunting trophies—even with the approval of the U.S. Government. The Assembly Appropriations Committee sent SB 1175 to the suspense file on August 11th.

Continue to check your inbox and http://www.nraila.org for updates concerning your Second Amendment Rights and hunting heritage.

