Can Second Amendment Supporters Get A Good Governor?

North Carolina – -(AmmoLand.com)- In some states, it can be a lot easier than you think to get a good bench. One of those states is North Carolina. Four years ago, Roy Cooper beat Pat McCrory, a blemish on what was a good election night for Second Amendment supporters. But that same day, Dan Forest won the lieutenant governor’s race, collecting about 85,000 more votes than Cooper did.

As such, the North Carolina gubernatorial race could be very important for Second Amendment supporters. Cooper has vetoed pro-Second Amendment legislation, including a measure similar to a Texas law that deserves credit for greatly mitigating the Fort Worth church shooting. The Second Amendment Preservation Act would have allowed places of worship the option to allow worshipers to carry firearms.

Second Amendment supporters have long known how gun-free zones have not enhanced safety for the public. Instead, places declared “gun-free zones” have all too often just become shooting galleries for those intent on committing horrific crimes. Common sense would indicate that the introduction of substantial resistance to a potential mass shooter should take place as soon as possible, and nothing is faster than having armed resistance on the scene.

Cooper, though, did the bidding of Bloomberg and his stooges and cast a veto, which was, sadly, upheld. Cooper also declared gun stores ‘non-essential,” even as the combination of the coronavirus pandemic and the riots that took place across the country have led many to decide that exercising their Second Amendment rights might be a prudent course of action.

Forest, on the other hand, has been a supporter of our Second Amendment rights. In eight years as lieutenant governor of North Carolina, he has not let Second Amendment supporters down. The fact of the matter is that he would be a huge upgrade over Cooper in the governor’s mansion.

There are good things about North Carolina when compared to the situation in Minnesota. Forest’s two campaigns for lieutenant governor not only have given him experience that will be very useful in his run for governor, but it also means that Second Amendment supporters will have a proven statewide candidate.

This is something that cannot be dismissed lightly. Second Amendment supporters often don’t think much about state and local elections – but all too often it is the local elections and offices which provide the stepping stones for state offices, and state-level elections can often be stepping stones for House and Senate seats. In addition, more than one governor has picked up a presidential nomination or moved to the Senate.

Second Amendment supporters can check out Forest’s campaign site here. They also should donate to the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund to ensure Forest and other pro-Second Amendment candidates can win this November.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.