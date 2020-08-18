Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has two (2) cases or 500 rounds of Challenger First Class Target Load 12-Gauge 2-3/4″ Ammo in assorted shot weights for just $115.98 after coupon code “PTT” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. To get this deal you need to add two (2) cases to your shopping cart so that you can then apply the coupon code. See our cart check image below to see how we did it.

Hard Shot & Dense Patterns To Blast Those Clays Into Next Week Challenger Ammunition uses the most modern ballistic laboratory equipment for testing shotgun shells. A universal receiver, combined with an ultra-sensitive “quartz pressure transducer” and sophisticated chronograph system are used to test pressures and velocities. All other parameters are consistently inspected to insure quality control. High tech innovations make their sure-fire primers consistent shot after shot. Slow burning powders offer unequalled performances; very light recoil, and less shot deformation. The one piece plastic wad, whether double or single piston, ensures the shooter with more clay busting and game getting performance. Brand Style: Challenger First Class

Cartridge: 12 Gauge

Length: 2 3/4″

Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1290

Rounds: 250

Shot Size: #8

Shot Weight (ounces): 1 oz. A tubular reducer increases the impact power and leaves the penetrating roundness of the shot unaltered. The extra hard high antimony lead shot offers a dramatic improvement in ballistic result, maximum penetration and denser patterns. Another feature is the fully reloadable plastic hull; an advantage for economy-minded shooter. Challengers’ modern facilities include the most up to date equipment available on the market today, thus guaranteeing strict quality control.

Some Related Reviews, Not Exact Product:

2 Case Challenger 1st Class Target Load 12Gge Ammo Deal Cart Check 07/14/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!