Churchill Shotgun Series’ 512 Cowboy Shotgun, EAA Corp’s New Addition

Cocoa, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.), importers of select quality and affordable handguns, rifles, and shotguns, introduces the 512 Cowboy side-by-side shotgun. Produced for EAA Corp. by Akkar, this 512 Cowboy is styled after the shotguns used by stagecoach drivers in the American West. Easy to maneuver, lightweight, and effective against marauding bandits, the “coach gun” became a staple defensive gun and iconic symbol of the Old West.

Churchill Shotgun Series' 512 Cowboy Shotgun

EAA Corp’s version is a modern adaption of this beloved gun and pays tribute to its place in history with a stagecoach engraved on its case colored steel receiver. This 12GA 3” shotgun features a set of 18.5” barrels, manual safety and extractor, bead sight, and mobile choke tubes. The forend and stock are made from select walnut and oil-rubbed to a fine finish enhancing the natural figuring of the wood. Its unsurpassed fit and finish make this side-by-side an excellent hunting or target shooting gun.

Churchill 512 Cowboy Shotgun Specifications:

Gauge: 12

SKU: 111341

Barrel Length: 18.5”

Overall Length: 37.5”

LOP 14.25”

Weight: 5 lbs.

SRP: $969.00

For more information on EAA Corp., visit www.eaacorp.com or check them out on Facebook, YouTube, or Pinterest.

About European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.):

Based in Florida and founded in the early 1990s, European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) has brought value to firearms owners with an array of right-priced, affordable handguns, rifles, and pistols from respectable international manufacturers. EAA Corp’s mission has always been “good quality products at reasonable prices.” www.eaacorp.com