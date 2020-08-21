CMMG AR15 22LR Bravo Rifle Conversion Kit +3 Mags $174.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The gun guys at Brownells.com are having a sale on CMMG AR15 22LR Bravo Rifle conversion kit and three matching 25 round magazines for $174.99 after coupon code “SAE” at check out. Brownells Edge Members can get free shipping on their entire order. You can check prices on alternatives here, or online here.

If you have wanted to convert your AR15 rifle to shoot 22LR but were put off by the high price of conversion kits then here is your chance to get a great kit and start saving when you train. Then check out this page for the latest prices on 22 LR ammo.

Use Economical .22 LR Ammo To Practice More & Hone Critical Shooting Skills. Drop-in .22 LR conversion system comes fully assembled and ready to install in any semi-auto AR-15 to help you practice critical shooting skills with economical rimfire ammunition. Helps you concentrate on improving grip, sight alignment, trigger pull, and other skills without burning up expensive centerfire ammo. Simply replace the rifle’s bolt and carrier with the Bravo .22 LR conversion unit, load up the included magazine with round-nose .22 LR ammo, and you're ready to shoot. Precision machined from high-grade stainless steel for reliable function in any mil-spec AR-15 rifle or carbine chambered in 5.56mm NATO, including most gas piston systems.

The CMMG AR15 22LR Bravo Rifle Conversion Kit is well-reviewed and easy to install:

