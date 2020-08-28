Colt Contributes Gearbox Giveaway to National Shooting Sports Month

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn.—NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that Colt’s Manufacturing Co., LLC, has signed on as a Gearbox Giveaway sponsor in support of 2020’s National Shooting Sports Month.

Colt, headquartered in West Hartford, Connecticut, is a leading manufacturer of handguns and rifles. Founded by Samuel Colt, who opened his first factory in 1836 after being awarded a U.S. patent for his first revolver design, Colt continues its legacy today by adhering to the motto “Still Making History.”

The 2020 National Shooting Sports Month Colt Gearbox Giveaway, valued at more than $2,000, includes:

1 Colt Python with 6-inch barrel

1 Python-branded gun mat

1 Python T-shirt

1 Colt ball cap

1 Colt firearm safety cable lock

1 Colt decal

200 rounds of Colt Defense .357 Mag. ammunition (produced by DoubleTap)

500 rounds of Colt National Match .357 Mag. ammunition (produced by DoubleTap)

“Revolvers are experiencing a surge in popularity, thanks to their timeless design, ease of operation, and standalone reliability. Anyone who appreciates the attributes of the wheelgun will be thrilled to have their name drawn as the winner of this Colt Gearbox Giveaway,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “What better way to participate in National Shooting Sports Month than with the most iconic revolver of all time?” said Justin Baldini, Product Director for Colt. “Reintroducing the Python in 2020 was a fulfilling moment for Colt, and we encourage anyone new to the shooting sports to jump right in with this powerful piece of history. It’s a beautiful gun and a blast to shoot!”

National Shooting Sports Month, a celebration of the shooting sports and the firearm industry, takes place throughout the month of August. Firearms ranges and FFL retailers across the country have listed hundreds of events, classes, shoots, and promotions on the calendar at ShootingSportsMonth.org. That calendar interacts directly with NSSF’s LetsGoShooting.org website, which consumers use to discover the August events taking place in their communities.

National Shooting Sports Month Gearbox Giveaways have been such a success that NSSF is extending them for the duration of the #RangeChallenge Summer Shots program, which concludes on Sept. 23. NSSF reminds ranges to continue current #RangeChallenge Summer Shots efforts to further promote participation while getting participants to share their experiences on Instagram with the #RangeChallenge hashtag. Ranges that host the #RangeChallenge receive a package of official #RangeChallenge targets and promotional materials while supplies last. For more information, contact Zach Snow, [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 224.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org