Competition Season Continuing Strong for Dakota Overland and Team Federal

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal brand ambassador and competitive shooter Dakota Overland takes home the Ladies Division title at the recent 2020 Magpul Governor’s Match in Cody, Wyoming. The teenager bested 15 other female competitors in that Division and finished 13th overall at the event.

“It was always a goal of mine to win the Ladies Division, plus perform well overall. I was happy to have done both. The most challenging part of this match was the requirement to use a Pistol Caliber Carbine (PCC). That type of rifle is not a gun I typically use or practice with. There was a bit of an adjustment and relearning curve with it,” reported Overland. “However, Federal Syntech PCC 130-grain 9mm ammo is specifically designed for the PCC platform. I knew it would eliminate potential problems with running the firearm. It honestly helped my comfort level at this match.”

In addition to shooting the Syntech PCC ammunition, Overland used Gold Medal Grand shotshells, American Eagle Rifle 55-grain 223 Rem., and Gold Medal Rifle 69-grain .223 Rem during the match and her practice sessions.

“This match was quite large. I saw many people observing, who want to try out the sport,” said Overland. “I want all those to know that competitive shooters love getting new people involved. If you’re looking to get into the sport, come and watch a local match! You can meet people and get started on the right path for gear and knowing what to expect.”

Also, during this match, several Team Federal sponsored shooters had top-15 finishes. Sean Burrows placed 8th in the 2×4 Optics Division. Tucker Schmidt placed 8th in the Open Division. Jake Latola placed 11th in the Optics Division.

“We congratulate Dakota and all members on Team Federal for a great match and representing Federal in such a big way,” said Federal Senior Manager of Marketing Brian Anderson. “Their enthusiasm and passion for the brand speaks volumes.”

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com .

About Federal

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com