Crazy Boyfriends and Domestic Violence- More Self Defense Gun Stories

You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Andee Reardon O'Brion joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained?

These victims saved lives because they had a gun and good habits.

It is about 5 in the evening. You’re at home in your bedroom when you hear a noise coming down the hall. You turn to see your ex- boyfriend walking through your bedroom door. He threatened you before, and you have a restraining order against him. He has a rope in his hands and says he is going to kill you.

You are armed. You present your handgun and shoot your attacker until he turns away. Now, he falls down. You run away and call 911. You ask for police and EMTs.

EMTs declare your attacker dead at the scene. Police say your attacker entered your home through a side gate and side door that the lawn maintenance company left open. You are not charged with a crime.

It is after midnight. You hear an unexpected sound from the back of your house. You roll out of bed to find out what is happening, but you also grab your firearm. You see someone breaking into the back door of your house. You shout for them to stop. You tell them you’re armed. They move toward you and you shoot your attacker.

Now your attacker runs away. A family member comes out to find out what happened. They call 911. Police find your attacker dead in the backyard.

It is an hour after sunset. You hear something from your backyard. You go outside and see two young men stripping your car. You shout for them to stop, show their hands, and get out of here. They turn and attack you. You shoot both of them, then you back up and call 911.

Police find both of your attackers in your backyard. EMTs take them to the hospital. They are charged with aggravated robbery. You are 73 years old.

You’re a passenger in a car driving down the street after dark. A car runs up on you and hits you from behind. Your driver pulls over and slows down. The car behind you rams you again. Now, the car you’re riding in won’t move and the car behind you hits you again. Your driver runs from the car. You are able to open the passenger door and get out of the wrecked car. You see your attacker drive toward you again.

You’re armed. You present your concealed firearm and shoot your attacker. The car stops. You run away and call 911.

Your attacker was the ex-boyfriend of your driver. Your attacker was out on bond after being arrested for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

