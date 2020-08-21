Criminals in Public and Crazy People at Home – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Amanda Suffecool joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (19-minute audio)

These victims saved lives because they had a gun and good habits.

You own a jewelry store located in a large shopping mall. It is Friday afternoon when you look up and see two men walk in wearing masks. The masks on their faces aren’t unusual, but the hammers in their hands certainly are. These two men smash your display cases and grab your jewelry. They threaten you when you shout for them to stop.

You tell your customer to go to the back of your store. You have your concealed carry permit and you’re armed. You present your firearm and shoot your attackers. The robbers run from the store. You don’t chase them, Instead, you go to the room in back of your store and call 911.

Police find your two attackers in the mall and take them to the local hospital for treatment of cuts and gunshot wounds. No one else was injured. The robbers are charged with aggravated robbery.

You’re sitting in Waffle House finishing your meal. It is about midnight when two young men walk in with masks over their faces. They walk up to the cash register rather than taking one of the empty seats. They shout for the cook to open the register and hand over the money. The two robbers pull handguns from their pockets and point their guns at the cook.

You have your South Carolina concealed weapons permit. You’re armed and carrying concealed. You draw your firearm and point it at the robbers. One of the robbers sees you and both robbers run. One robber shoots at you as they head out the door.

Police review the video from the surveillance cameras and search the area. The two robbers are arrested, charged with armed robbery and also with possession of stolen firearms. They are held without bond.

You and your wife are at home. It is about 4:30 in the afternoon when someone pounds on your door. You go see who it is, and a stranger pushes his way into your home. You push back. You’re armed. Your wife is behind you, and you draw and shoot your attacker several times. Now your attacker lets go of you.

You and your wife back up and she calls 911. You holster your gun. EMTs declare your attacker dead at the scene.

Police said your attacker crashed his car into two other vehicles before running across the street and forcing his way into your home.

You and your roommate are at home. It is sunset when a stranger opens your front door and walks in. Neither you nor your roommate know who he is, and you ask the stranger to leave. Your roommate pushes him toward the door, and the stranger pushes back. A few seconds later and they are fighting each other.

You’re armed. You step closer and shoot the stranger in the head. Now your attacker stops and grabs his face. You and your roommate back away and call 911.

Police have to handcuff your attacker before the EMTs can treat him. Your attacker is taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Your attacker is a convicted felon out on parole. He is charged with assault for attacking you and your roommate. His past convictions include drug possession and criminal possession of a weapon.

