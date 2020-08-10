Daily Gun Deals: SIG Sauer ROMEO5 1X20mm Red Dot Sight $159.99

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale going on the SIG Sauer ROMEO5 1X20mm Red Dot Sight for just $159.99. This is just what you need for that new pandemic/leftist riot rifle.

The $159.99 price is stupid cheap for an item that is normally $229.00 even on Amazon, so you easily save $50.00 plus by buying from PSA.

ROMEO5 compact red dot sights provide civilians and armed professionals a robust 1x aiming solution for any situation. Ultra-low parallax so point-of-aim is point-of-impact and the red dot remains parallel to the bore of your firearm, no matter what your viewing angle is relative to the optical axis of the sight. Unlimited eye-relief allows you to acquire the aiming point and the target regardless of the position of your eye behind the sight. The readily available CR2032 battery is side-loading, allowing for quick battery replacement (featuring 50,000+ hours or more of life). Dependable waterproof (IPX-7 rated for complete water immersion up to 1 atmosphere) and fog-proof performance.

SIG Sauer ROMEO5 1X20mm Red Dot Sight $159.99

There are lots of reviews on theSIG ROME05 on Youtube, so check them out.



