Daniel Defense Boosts National Shooting Sports Month’s Participation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn.—NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that Daniel Defense has agreed to sponsor a Gearbox Giveaway in support of 2020’s National Shooting Sports Month.

After a friend introduced him to target shooting with a lesson on an AR-type rifle in 1999, Marty Daniel knew he’d found his calling. He also quickly bought his own AR that year, and that uncovered a passion for improving and perfecting America’s ubiquitous modern sporting rifle (MSR). After finding success with an innovative rail design that garnered a military contract, then a unique flattop upper and a special loop sling, Daniel produced his first MSR for the general market. The rest, as they say, is history, and today Daniel Defense manufactures dozens of MSR rifle and pistol models for a wide array of applications, as well as its one-of-a-kind DELTA 5 bolt-gun, in its sprawling facility in Black Creek, Georgia.

The 2020 National Shooting Sports Month Daniel Defense Gearbox Giveaway, valued at nearly $2,400, includes:

1 DDM4 PDW—Personal Defense Weapon—pistol in .300 Blackout

1 Front and rear sight combo package

2 M-Lok Picatinny rails

1 Oakley SI Holbrook/Daniel Defense Tornado protective shooting glasses

1 Daniel Defense soft rifle case

1 Daniel Defense Nomad beverage tumbler

1 Daniel Defense Snakebite ballcap

1 Daniel Defense PDW patch

“I don’t know anyone who’s ever tried a pistol version of an MSR and didn’t have an absolute ball with it on the range,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “The winner of this package, so generously sponsored by Daniel Defense, is destined for to have a lifetime of fun with this ingenious firearm and all the gear that goes with it.” “I believe our new DDM4 PDW is the absolute best gun you can have to protect your family. And protecting our families is the most important thing any of us can ever do. It’s accurate, easy to shoot and compact. I couldn’t be any prouder of this groundbreaking product, and we’re very excited to include it in the Gearbox Giveaway,” said Daniel Defense President & CEO Marty Daniel.

National Shooting Sports Month, a celebration of the shooting sports and the firearm industry, takes place throughout the month of August. Firearms ranges and FFL retailers across the country have listed hundreds of events, classes, shoots and promotions on the calendar at ShootingSportsMonth.org. That calendar interacts directly with NSSF’s LetsGoShooting.org website, which consumers use to discover the August events taking place in their communities. Ranges and retailers are encouraged to continue adding their August activities to the calendar here, and when they do, NSSF will send those businesses a promotional package that includes shirts and hats.

National Shooting Sports Month Gearbox Giveaways have been such a success that NSSF is extending them for the duration of the #RangeChallenge Summer Shots program, which concludes on Sept. 23. With this extension, NSSF has made available room for additional Gearbox Giveaway sponsorships is also extended through Sept. 23, and NSSF reminds ranges to continue current #RangeChallenge Summer Shots events or add new ones through that dates to increase participation. Ranges that host the #RangeChallenge receive a package of official #RangeChallenge targets and promotional materials while supplies last. For more information, contact Zach Snow, [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 224.

