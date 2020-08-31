Delta Defense Recognized As One of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- For the ninth year in a row, Delta Defense, LLC – which provides marketing, operations, and customer care services to the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) – has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing companies.

Inc. Magazine, a monthly publication that reports on entrepreneurs and the private sector business community, once again included Delta Defense, LLC on its annual “2020 Inc. 5000 List,” a well-respected ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies honoring the nation’s most inspiring entrepreneurs. The list provides a snapshot of the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses. Headquartered in West Bend, Delta Defense, LLC is one of 54 companies representing Wisconsin on the list, highlighting the company’s importance to the state’s economy as industries across the board work to rebuild financially from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as one of Wisconsin’s economic success stories alongside some of America’s strongest businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Tim Schmidt, President of USCCA and Delta Defense. “For almost a decade, we have been included on this respected list thanks to our passionate and dynamic team that works tirelessly to provide critical resources and training to responsible gun owners across America. As millions of people and families are facing financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we will continue investing in local communities and developing more opportunities for new jobs across the country.”

Even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the USCCA, which provides self-defense training and legal protection to responsible gun owners, experienced more than 30 percent year-over-year growth since 2016. That growth has also meant an increase in jobs in southeastern Wisconsin.

Earlier this year, the USCCA was recognized by the Wisconsin Journal Sentinel as one of the top workplaces in the state. The USCCA now employs more than 300 people and experienced a 39 percent increase in total employees in 2019. That trend has continued into the first half of 2020.

About Delta Defense

Delta Defense provides sales, marketing and IT administrative services to the United States Concealed Carry Association and publishes Concealed Carry Magazine. The USCCA provides self-defense education, training and legal protection to responsible American gun owners. Headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin, the USCCA is the largest and fastest-growing association whose sole focus is the responsibly armed American.

