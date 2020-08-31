U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Our industry well knows that excise taxes collected on firearms, ammunition, and archery products play an important role in conservation. The Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, commonly called the Pittman-Robertson Act, has received more than $13 billion from firearm, ammunition, and archery equipment manufacturers since 1937. State wildlife agencies are the beneficiary of these funds, which, in many cases, make up more than half of these agencies’ annual budgets.

State fish and wildlife departments have done a tremendous job as stewards of our nation’s natural resources. Without the dedicated agency staff and their primary funding source, there is no doubt that wildlife would not be as plentiful as it is today. To help emphasize the important work these agencies do and how Pittman-Robertson funds help them, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service produced this Enduring Partnerships video, which features manufacturers’ role in conservation. We ask that you share it with your staff and with your customers. Should you want to learn more about this topic, please contact NSSF Director of Research and Market Development, Jim Curcuruto, 203-610-9909.

