Facebook Censorship of “Boogaloo” aka ‘Big Igloo’ Groups

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On June 30, 2020, Facebook banned a widespread number of Facebook groups that have a loose affiliation with each other by using the term “boogaloo”. Boogaloo has become a shortcut associated with a projected civil war in the United States.

Foxbusiness reports that Facebook used a heavy-handed approach, to include hundreds of groups, many with a simple association with the term “boogaloo”. From foxbusiness:

Facebook said it its policy was a blunt instrument that included removing praise for the banned network and shared pictures, so that many who thought posts were funny will also see their material taken down. The targeted network includes 106 Facebook groups and 220 accounts, and another 400 groups were also removed for hosting similar content. Prosecutors have linked boogaloo followers to several violent incidents during the recent wave of protests across the United States following the May police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In at least one group, with 37,000 followers, the administrators contend they are not extremist or violent:

“We're vehemently opposed to the idea of using violence to get your point across. We get kind of shoehorned into the idea of being violent extremists because we support the Second Amendment,” one of the administrators said in reference to the U.S. Constitution's right to bear arms.

That group, Big Igloos Bois on facebook, is one among many which has been taken down. Facebook claims the groups were tied to violence and the advocating of violence against the U.S. government. Link to Facebook explanation on banning “boogaloo“.

Today we are designating a violent US-based anti-government network as a dangerous organization and banning it from our platform. This network uses the term boogaloo but is distinct from the broader and loosely-affiliated boogaloo movement because it actively seeks to commit violence. For months, we have removed boogaloo content when there is a clear connection to violence or a credible threat to public safety, and today’s designation will mean we remove more content going forward, including Facebook Groups and Pages. This is the latest step in our commitment to ban people who proclaim a violent mission from using our platform.

“Anti-government” is leftist code for conservatives who wish to uphold the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Those forums were private groups, and they have been erased from Facebook. It is not possible to simply go and look at them to see if we agree with Facebook's characterization of them.

Facebook has not banned Black Lives Matter (BLM) groups or Antifa groups. Both have ties to violence and advocate violence against the U. S. government. BLM leader Hawk Newsome said:

“I said,” Newsome told the host, “if this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking … figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It's a matter of interpretation.

BLM has been linked to several murders of police officers, particularly, 5 in Dallas.

BLM leadership denies any connection to the violence against police, just as the administrators of the Big Igloos Bois deny any promotion of violence.

Antifa, as a group, does not have a recognized leadership, at least not one in the open.

Because of reporting by Project Veritas, we know at least some Antifa have central funding, training, and carefully “vet” their recruits. Antifa who are interviewed loudly proclaim their disdain for democracy and the American government. They have repeatedly, violently attacked those who dare speak out against Antifa doctrine. They have been involved in numerous violent acts of destruction of property. An openly Antifa member, Willem Van Spronsen, was involved in attempted murder and arson at a U.S. detention center.

Willem Van Spronsen mailed a manifesto before he attempted to burn down the Northwest Detention center, while carrying a rifle, a homemade AR15.

Von Spronsen has been made into an Antifa saint:

Another Antifa member, Eric Clanton, according to police, was arrested for clubbing conservatives with a large bike lock during a free speech rally. He got a sweetheart deal from the local court. He had been charged with three felony assaults.

Antifa is backed up by the National Lawyers Guild, which supplies free legal aid and bond money.

Antifa is careful to hide behind masks in public. They demonstrate considerable training at disruption during protests/riots.

Antifa has been implicated in numerous riots where property was destroyed.

Antifa has a worldwide presence on Facebook.

Antifa violence is routinely downplayed and justified by leftist media in the United States.

The various boogaloo groups do not have a comparable legal arm giving them free legal support and bailing them out if they are arrested. They do not have anyone funding them or vetting them.

The left is working vigorously to ensure conservatives cannot organize to build a network similar to what the far left has been building in this country for decades. Getting the boogaloo groups kicked off of Facebook is part of that effort of suppression. The demonization of local militia groups is another.

That is the large difference between various boogaloo groups and Antifa and BLM. Antifa and BLM have organization and money on their side. The boogaloo bois are a loose grouping of individuals with interest in surviving a potential civil war. Some of them consider another civil war to be likely in five years. They share that belief with a large percentage of the American public. Some of them go so far as to say: Bring it on now. A tiny number has advocated violence.

Because the boogaloo bois tend to favor the Second Amendment and property rights, they are the target of the cancel culture in the United States. Many corporations are cowering as the cancel culture destroys the lives and careers of any who disagree with them. Uphold freedom of speech: risk your career being ruined. Have someone find words spoken 30 years ago, which were mainstream then, and be forced to retire. Oppose BLM in any way – get fired.

A source revealed real fear among those who were on the boogaloo bois groups. No names were mentioned, to protect those at risk:

Voice one:

“It is scary right now. A lot of people want to speak up, but if they do it will jeopardize our jobs. They can torpedo your career for wrong think.”

Voice two:

“It is basically BLM and Antifa good. Boog Bois and patriots bad. It is looked at as a bad thing if you lean to the right of Mao.”

The Facebook ban on boogaloo is part of the wider movement to suppress the speech of those supporting Constitutional law and limited government.

People who were on those groups say not only is there no effective appeal, but they are afraid to complain for fear of losing their jobs. This is part of our decent into anarcho-tyranny. Those who work and are productive, have much to lose. They are tightly controlled. Those who are criminal and not productive, have little to lose. Much of their law-breaking is ignored.

The left has studied ways to use American rights to attack and destroy those rights. Victor David Hanson has said it best, in a recent essay:

Like it or not, 2020 is going to be a plebiscite on an American version of Orwell’s Nineteen-Eighty-Four #ad. One side advocates a complete transformation not just of the American present but of the past as well. The Left is quite eager to change our very vocabulary and monitor our private behavior to ensure we are not just guilty of incorrect behavior but thought as well. The other side believes America is far better than the alternative, that it never had to be perfect to be good, and that, all and all, its flawed past is a story of a moral nation’s constant struggle for moral improvement. One side will say, “Just give us more power and we will create heaven on earth.” The other says “Why would anyone wish to take their road to an Orwellian nightmare?” The 2020 election is that simple.

More people are seeing the 2020 election as a choice between restoring an America where the government is limited and the Bill of Rights is respected, or an America where every tweet is examined for political correctness, where daily existence is monitored and controlled, where each decision is decided by racial quotas.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.