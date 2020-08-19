Facebook Has Begun Purging Oath Keepers & Other Patriot Groups

Editors Note: Meanwhile Antifa and BLM groups are left alone to spread their hate of America unchecked all over.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- This is an ideological and political purge. Oath Keepers does not engage in unlawful activities or advocate or incite violence. Quite the contrary.

We stand for law and order under the Constitution and defend people against unlawful violence. And that’s exactly why we are being purged.

Frankly, I knew this day was coming because the left is intolerant of opposing views and they don’t want us to get people prepared to defend against Marxist terrorists.

Which is why we created Oath Keepers chats that are owned exclusively by the organization.

Members can log onto our oathkeepers.org site and join our member-only chats. We have national members-only chats and state-level members-only chats.

Non-members can join the free, open to the public chats on www.defendamericanow.com .

We have a free national chat there and free chats for each state. We will be building vetted, invite-only chats there, as well as vetted patriot leader “round tables” for each state.

Our goal is to get patriots prepared and ready to defend their homes, towns, and counties from the ongoing Marxist insurrection we now see erupting and expanding nationwide.

We encourage you to spread the word to other patriots.

Stewart Rhodes

Founder, Oath Keepers

About Oath Keepers:

Oath Keepers is a non-partisan association of current and formerly serving military, reserves, National Guard, veterans, Peace Officers, and Fire Fighters who will fulfill the Oath we swore, with the support of like-minded citizens who take an Oath to stand with us, to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, so help us, God. Our Oath is to the Constitution.

For more information, visit www.oathkeepers.org.