Gain a Tactical Advantage with the New PRS Trio from FAB Defense

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Upgrading a firearm typically involves piecing together a series of tactical components to create a more functional, high-performance result. F.A.B. makes this complicated process easier by pre-packaging three components that stand to improve any firearm while elevating shooter capabilities.

The PRS trio is loaded with upgrades, including the Gradus Pistol Grip, RAPS, or Rapid Adjustable Precision Stock and the Spike bipod. This trio turns the firearm into a tactical masterpiece with an advanced grip, a stock that increases response time and shouldering, and a bipod for setups that require precision accuracy.

The Gradus Pistol Grip increases stability and control with a 15-degree reduced grip angle. The ergonomic design is based on years of research, refinement, and advanced engineering. The grip comes with the option for a beavertail or flat configuration to serve user preference. The reinforced polymer core is rock solid, and the textured rubber grip creates a non-slip platform for use in any environment. The Gradus is available in black, olive drab green and flat dark earth for your specific aesthetic application.

The RAPS is an acronym for Rapid Adjustable Precision Stock, and the rapid adjustment aspect is very important. The adjustable length of pull and integrated cheek rest makes it easy to adjust on the fly while maintaining an extremely stable shooting position. A patent-pending, single lever design ensures the stock locks into place immediately. The ability to make quick stock adjustments creates a tactical advantage for shooting at variable distances in different contact scenarios. The RAPS is also available in black, olive drab green and flat dark earth configurations.

Lastly, the Spike Bipod is designed to store out of the way, never interrupting on-the-fly tactical missions. When a stable shooting position is required for distance and accuracy; however, the lightweight bipod system drops out immediately and sets up a perfectly stable shooting position. The Spike is available in the same black, olive drab green and flat dark earth configurations as the Gradus Pistol Grip and RAPS.

The PRS trio combines three critical elements to create the ultimate tactical firearm. Close contact, longer range, and variable shooting positions are made possible with easy adjustments, lightweight designs, and incredible durability. Shoot better with F.A.B.'s PRS accessory package.

About The Mako Group:

Mako Defense is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the finest tactical equipment and weapon accessories that have been proven in combat. Designed for law enforcement agencies and militaries worldwide, Meprolight night sights and optics, FAB Defense weapon and personal defense accessories, Front Line Holsters, and RTS Target Systems are available at firearm retailers everywhere. Connect with The Mako Group on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to stay up-to-date on the latest news and products.

For more information visit their website.