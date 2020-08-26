Galco Introduces Kingtuk IWB Holster for the Walther PPQ and PPQ M2

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Now available for the popular Walther PPQ and PPQ M2 series, Galco’s best-selling KingTuk Deluxe tuckable IWB reigns supreme in comfort, speed, and versatility!

The KingTuk Deluxe provides the best of all worlds. Since comfort is key, especially with an inside the waistband holster, a premium saddle leather backing plate lined with Premium Center Cut Steerhide makes the KingTuk Deluxe easy and comfortable against the body, even in all-day carry.

Speed is also of the essence in a defensive holster, and the holster’s smooth leather front combines with a rigid, open-top Kydex holster pocket for a very fast draw and easy return to the holster.

The KingTuk Deluxe includes Galco’s patent-pending polymer UniClip and Ultimate Stealth clip designs for excellent concealment, stability, and easy on-off capability. The clips can be moved up or down in the corresponding holes in the backing plate, enabling the user to set the carry height and angle to suit their unique preferences.

