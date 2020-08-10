Georgia Special Election An Embarrassment Of Riches

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Sometimes, you can have too many of a good thing. That is the case in the special election that is taking place in Georgia for the Senate seat that Johnny Isakson vacated late last year. The top two contenders on the Republican side are both good choices.

One is Kelly Loeffler, the current incumbent. She was appointed to fill the vacancy caused by Isakson’s early retirement and was sworn in this past January. In the seven months since, she has been performing well, introducing the Gun Owner Privacy Act as well as S Con Res 40. Given the fact that she was an outsider with no track record in elected office, it’s fair to say she has hit the ground running on Second Amendment issues.

The other contender is Representative Doug Collins, who was the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee – at least until he had to step down when he announced his candidacy for the seat. Collins has a strong pro-Second Amendment track record and has co-sponsored both the Hearing Protection Act and the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, while also introducing the MVP Act, which targets violent criminals and also includes the provisions of Lindsey Graham's Federal Firearms Licensee Protection Act.

The problem, of course, is that only one of them can fill this seat, meaning that Second Amendment supporters now have a hard choice to make. Both Loeffler and Collins are relatively young – Loeffler is 49, Collins is 53, and thus we could have a Second Amendment champion in the Senate for three decades (or more).

So, who should be the pick? Collins has a longer track record in Washington, but his decision to vacate his House seat, especially when he could replace Jerrold Nadler as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is a bit of a head-scratcher. He also has both a law degree and clerical training.

Loeffler’s background is in business and the corporate world. Her ownership of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream made big news given some recent comments. Other than that, she has no experience in political office.

Collins would be an excellent pick using conventional wisdom, given his past track record and his education. But these days, the fight for the Second Amendment has moved beyond the legislative and political arena, and now is just as likely to be fought in a corporate boardroom as it is the floor of the House or Senate.

As good a track record as Collins has posted, Loeffler’s background in the corporate world may be crucial, especially if President Trump is re-elected and nominates pro-Second Amendment replacements for Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, shifting the Supreme Court’s balance in a decisively pro-Second Amendment direction. In addition, as a general rule, pro-Second Amendment incumbents should be supported absent compelling justification for their removal.

Second Amendment supporters also need to keep in mind that the Georgia special election for the Senate seat once held by Isakson is more of a “jungle primary” – in which the top two candidates will move to a runoff should nobody win more than 50 percent of the vote. There is a very real risk that Collins and Loeffler could split the vote and leave a runoff with two Democrats. In this case, Second Amendment supporters should keep Loeffler in, and Collins should either return to the House of Representatives, or maybe be selected as Attorney General should President Trump win re-election.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.