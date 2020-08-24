GLOCK Introduces Optic Ready Slimline Models G43X and G48

SMYRNA, Ga. – August 24, 2020 GLOCK, Inc., a global leader in firearm manufacturing, announces today that the Slimline GLOCK 43X and GLOCK 48 are now available in the Modular Optic System (MOS) configuration. These slim 9X19 pistol models feature a micro-optic-ready factory-milled slide and a slim rail.

The G43X and G48 were introduced in July 2019 and feature a compact, Slimline frame with a 10-round magazine capacity. The optic-ready Slimline models are now available with an MOS cutout and slim GLOCK mounting rail system. With a non-standard MOS footprint, the Slimline MOS models require specific mico-reflex optics such as the Shield RMSc.

Reflex optics (MOS) allow you to look through the reticle and focus on the target and alignment of the dot. The slim design allows the optical sight to be closer to the shooter’s line of sight and eliminates the need for high, back-up sights by allowing visibility of the standard GLOCK sights through the lens of the compact optic. With improved accuracy, quicker target acquisition, and versatility, MOS pistols have become increasingly more popular for home and self-defense and are ideal options for confined space operations.

A non-standard accessory rail allows for a light to be attached with close alignment to the firearm’s bore with positioning in front of the trigger guard which allows the operator to maintain a two-handed grip.

“Engineered with the GLOCK perfection promise, the two new models are the first Slimline pistols to offer an MOS option and are ideal for shooters everywhere,” said Shelby Lasater, GLOCK, Inc. Director of Marketing. “The versatility of the Slimline MOS models give them the adaptability and ease of use for concealed carry, target shooting, law enforcement, and competition which make them a new favorite.”

Both new models incorporate Gen5 Technologies such as the nDLC finish for extreme durability, a reversible magazine catch, and the match-grade, GLOCK Marksman Barrel (GMB) for increased accuracy.

Additional information about the G43X and G48 MOS can be found at www.glock.us.

