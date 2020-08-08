Gun Deal: PSA AR-15 Complete Classic Stealth Lower no Magazine $209.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a low price sale on their multicaliber AR-15 Complete Classic Lower for just $209.99 with FREE shipping.

This Complete Palmetto State Armory lower is fully assembled and ready for your complete Upper!

Machined from Aluminum Forgings 7075-T6

Hardcoat Anodizing: MIL-A-8625F, Type III, Class 2

Milspec diameter Receiver Extension

M4 Stock

Staked M4 Lock Nut

Standard Carbine Buffer

Un-notched Hammer compatible with 9mm use

Caliber: Multi No Magazine. Lowers may be Safe/Fire or Pictogram. Due to state laws, this item cannot ship to California.

I did not find a video of this exact product but all PSA Pistol models are well-reviewed:

