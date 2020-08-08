Daily Gun Deals: PSA 10.5″ Carbine-Length 5.56 Nitride Ltwght MLOK Pistol $819.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Always PSA with the deals. Palmetto State Armory has their PSA 10.5″ Carbine-Length 5.56 NATO 1/7 Nitride Lightweight M-LOK MOE EPT SDA3 Pistol for just $819.99. The SB Tactical SBA3 Adjustable Pistol Brace retails for $130.00 all by itself.

Barrel: 4150V chrome moly steel. Chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist rate, M4 barrel extension, carbine-length gas system, and nitride treated for accuracy and durability. A2 profile barrel is finished off with a PSA 9″ Lightweight M-Lok free-float rail, .750″ low-profile gas block, and A2 Flash Hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is hard coat anodized. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA! Bolt: Full-auto profile bolt carrier group. Shot-peened, mil-spec Carpenter No. 158 steel bolt. Gas Key Hardened to USGI Specifications, Fastened with Grade 8 screws, and Staked Per Mil-Spec. 8620 steel M-16 profile carrier is chrome lined and phosphate coated. Gas System: Carbine-length

Barrel Profile: A2

Barrel Steel: 4150V Chrome Moly Steel

Barrel Finish: Nitride

Chrome Lining: None

Muzzle Thread: 1/2-28

Chamber: 5.56 NATO

Twist Rate: 1 in 7″

Barrel Extension: M4

Diameter at Gas Block: .750″

Gas Block Type: Low-profile

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Type: A3

Handguard Type: PSA 9″ Lightweight M-Lok

Bolt Carrier Group Included: Yes

Bolt Steel: Carpenter 158

Bolt Carrier Profile: Full-auto

Charging Handle Included: Yes

Lower Receiver: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Finish: Hardcoat Anodized Black

Fire Control Group: Single-Stage, Enhanced Polished Trigger

Grip: Magpul MOE Grip, Black

Buffer Tube: 7075 T6 Aluminum

Adjustment: Fixed

Pistol Brace: SB Tactical SBA3 Adjustable Pistol Brace, Black

Magazine: 30 Round Aluminum Lower: These forged lowers are quality made using 7075-T6 aluminum and are marked “MULTI” for caliber. Finish is hardcoat anodized. Pistol 7075-T6 buffer tube is hardcoat anodized and is fitted with an SB Tactical SBA3 Adjustable Pistol Brace, Magpul Grip, and Enhanced Polished Trigger (EPT).

