Gun Deals: S&W Model 442 “We The People” .38SPL Revolver just… $429.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has an S&W Model 442 “We The People” .38SPL Revolver for just $429.99 and a great nightstand weapon and you save over 24%.

Smith & Wesson J-Frame revolvers have had your back since 1950. These small revolvers were designed to fire a full power round and are as simple and easy to use as they are reliable. Available in various calibers and with three diverse hammer designs, it is no surprise that the Smith & Wesson J-Frame has become the most popular, small-frame, defense revolver on the market. Features: Lightweight alloy frame for easy carry

Stainless steel barrel

Carbon steel cylinder

Snag-Free enclosed hammer

Rated for continuous +P Use

Brand: Smith & Wesson

Model: Model 442 “We The People” Limited Edition

Caliber: 38 S&W SPECIAL +P

Capacity: 5

Barrel Length: 1.875″

OAL: 6.3″

Sights: Integral

Action: Double Action Only

Grip: Synthetic

Weight: 14.6 oz

Cylinder Material: Carbon Steel

Barrel Material: Stainless Steel

Frame Material: Aluminum Alloy The Model 442 is a variation of the Model 42 Centennial Airweight® that integrates the time-tested features of the original with modern advancements.

