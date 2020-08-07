Gun Deals: S&W M&P SHIELD 2.0 9mm Pistol, No Safety, $429.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the Smith & Wesson M&P SHIELD 2.0 9mm Pistol, No Safety version, for just $429.99. Compare price here to confirm this is a great buy.

The Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 is a powerful, compact addition to the ever popular M&P family of pistols. The lightweight 9mm M&P Shield 2.0 is perfect for concealed carrying, and features a newly designed grip and trigger assembly for even more control. Even better, this handgun includes two magazines: a 7-round slim magazine and an 8-round extended grip magazine. Finally, this handgun does not feature a safety. MFR#: 11808

Caliber: 9mm

Barrel Length: 3.1″

Overall Length: 6.1″

Sights: Front White, Rear Two White Dot

Action: Striker Fire

Grip: Polymer

Barrel Material: Stainless Steel Armornite Finish

Slide Material: Stainless Steel Armornite Finish

Frame Material: Polymer Handgun enthusiasts worldwide trust the M&P Shield 2.0 as their go to concealed carry option, and now you can too. Experience the difference, order yours today!

