U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yet another innovation from the Hatsan factory is their new Hydra QE. It features their patented Versi-Cal Technology interchangeable caliber system that allows one to trade calibers with a single thumbscrew. The VCT system couples a caliber-specific receiver and barrel into a single interchangeable module that allows a scope to remain mounted and zeroed with each caliber used. A knurled screw located at the rear of the receiver locks the upper module onto the lower receiver, allowing caliber changes in just a few seconds. The Hydra QE utilizes Hatsan's S/Roto-Index magazine system – a caliber specific self-indexing rotary magazine made from a lightweight-yet-durable synthetic polymer. Each module features Hatsan's QuietEnergy shrouded barrel that reduces downrange noise by up to 50%.

A fourth module is also available that will allow shooters to use the rifle with commercially available crossbow arrows. This module features a hollow guide rod for the arrow to slide over. It accepts 20″ 2219 aluminum and carbon fiber arrows with a 0.30″ inside diameter. The same modular air rifle platform can now be used for target and small game hunting with pellets, then be swapped in seconds for larger game hunting without the need to buy another complete airgun.

A fine Turkish walnut stock is laser engraved with ample texturing on critical grip surfaces that enhances the feel and control of the rifle. A Monte Carlo style cheek rest rises up to just the right height for use with scopes. The rubber butt pad is both elevation and fit angle adjustable for a custom fit to each shooter. A fixed 165cc air cylinder fills to 2900 PSI and can provide up to 35 powerful shots. Weighing in at just 6.8 lbs, this modular platform airgun is easy to carry and shoot. The Hatsan Hydra is available in .177, .22, or .25 caliber – with additional barrel/receiver modules available separately.

Hydra QE Features:

Versi-Cal Technology (VCT) interchangeable caliber system

Manual loading, repeating, bolt-action Pre-Charged Pneumatic air rifle

Available in .177, .22, and .25 caliber – optional 20″ arrow module Additional barrel / receiver modules available separately

QuietEnergy fully shrouded barrel with integrated sound moderator – approximately 50% quieter

Precision rifled and choked steel barrel

Detachable, caliber-specific, multi-shot, spring rotary magazine

Corrosion resistant black anodized aluminum receivers

Combination 22mm and 11mm dovetail rail accepts a wide range of optics mounts

Fine Turkish walnut stock with Monte Carlo cheek rest

Textured grip surfaces for better control and feel

Elevation and fit angle adjustable rubber butt pad

Fixed 165cc air cylinder

Built-in pressure gauge to monitor cylinder pressure

Patented anti-knock system prevents gas wastage when the gun is knocked or bounced

Quattro Trigger: 2-stage fully adjustable match trigger for trigger travel and load

Manual safety switch

MSRP: Starting at $449.99

Hydra QE Specifications:



.177 Caliber

Max Velocity: 1250 FPS Max Energy: 29 Ft-lb Number of Shots: 28-35 Magazine Capacity: 14



.22 Caliber

Max Velocity: 1120 FPS Max Energy: 38 Ft-lb Number of Shots: 24-30 Magazine Capacity: 12



.25 Caliber

Max Velocity: 900 FPS Max Energy: 40 Ft-lb Number of Shots: 20-25 Magazine Capacity: 10 Air Cylinder Volume: 165cc Fill Pressure: 200 BAR (2900 PSI) Overall Length: 42.7″ Barrel Length: 17.7″ Weight: 6.8 lbs



Hydra Arrow Module Features: