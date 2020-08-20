Havoc Tactical Solutions Announces Trigger Time TV Sponsorship

Pinehurst, NC – (Ammoland.com) – Havoc Tactical Solutions, a veteran-owned firearms accessory company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Trigger Time TV on the Pursuit Channel.

Havoc Tactical Solutions will be sponsoring Trigger Time TV in Q3-Q4 of 2020 to promote their innovative Deflector Brake product. They are continuing to see growth and are working to expand brand awareness in the industry. Their presence on Trigger Time TV and the Pursuit Channel will allow Havoc Tactical Solutions to connect with their audience on a broader level and gain new fans as well.

Trigger Time TV will be filming with Havoc Tactical Solutions and the Deflector Brake product in August 2020 for airing in the beginning of Q4 2020. In addition to appearing in the episode, a 30-second Havoc Tactical Solutions commercial will air three times a week for approximately twenty weeks during the show.

“We are very proud of our relationship with Havoc Tactical Solutions, and we are looking forward to telling our viewers about the Deflector Brake product and the benefits of its use,” says Troy Guillotte of Trigger Time TV.

Trigger Time TV is a show about guns, gear and training that brings together firearms professionals from across the United States to provide the highest level of firearms training and information to gun enthusiasts. Trigger Time TV's purpose is to entertain, engage and educate viewers.

The Deflector Brake product is an AR accessory that guides spent brass into a pile as it is ejected. It absorbs the energy normally contained in the ejected casing and reduces the speed and distance the brass travels by an average of 60%. It also pushes the hot brass out in front of the firing line. The Deflector Brake is easy to apply and nearly weightless. It is a disposable, peel, stick and press accessory for standard AR15 platform receivers. MSRP for the Deflector Brake is $17.99.

For more information about Havoc Tactical Solutions, visit www.deflectorbrake.com.

About Havoc Tactical Solutions:

Havoc Tactical Solutions is a veteran-owned firearms accessory company based in Pinehurst, NC. After seeing a need for a product and an opportunity to solve a problem, they came up with the patented Deflector Brake. Havoc Tactical has been in business since 2014 and has now sold over 10,000 units. They continue to use innovation and experience to offer solutions to firearms owners.