Jessie Harrison Counts on Bushnell, Hoppe’s to Win Ladies Open at USPSA Area 3

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell and Hoppe’s team shooter Jessie Harrison continued her dominance in the competitive shooting sports at the U.S. Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) Area 3 Championship held in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Harrison took first place in the Ladies Open Division shooting Bushnell’s First Strike 2.0 Reflex Sight. In addition, Harrison placed sixteenth overall in the Open competition.

“Area 3 is one of my favorite matches to shoot because you’ll see stages here unlike anywhere else,” Harrison said. “They put a lot of creative thought and effort into designing a match that will not only challenge shooters but give them a fun experience at the same time.”

Harrison calls the First Strike 2.0 “the perfect optic for the Open Division, allowing me to see a clear, crisp dot and giving me the flexibility to adjust it as match conditions change.”

Featuring a massive objective lens, the First Strike 2.0 is extremely versatile and allows users to quickly find their targets. It includes a Picatinny mount with high and low rise, and is at home on both shotguns and flat-top MSRs. It can also be fitted to customized Open Class pistols. It features an industry-leading battery life that lasts up to 50,000 hours, with tool-less side compartment battery removal and a bright 3-MOA dot.

Hoppe’s also played a key role in Harrison’s winning performance. “Before a match I always give my gun a full cleaning, using Hoppe’s Black cleaning line,” she explained. “This gives me a chance to inspect and make sure everything is in working order and I love the feel of a clean crisp gun on match day!”

Hoppe’s Black is a high-performance line of cleaners and lubes designed specifically for the needs of modern shooters. The formulations in the Hoppe’s Black line deliver maximum performance in high-round count, gas-operated firearms such as pistols and modern sporting rifles.

Harrison is the first female shooter to achieve Grand Master status with the USPSA and boasts an impressive list of accolades across five shooting disciplines, including multiple World and National Champion shooting titles. Among these are the prestigious Bianchi Cup and the World Speed Shooting Championships. For more information on Harrison, check out her Facebook fan page at www.facebook.com/jessielharrison/.

To learn more about Hoppe’s, visit the website at www.hoppes.com. For more information on Bushnell red dot sights, visit https://www.bushnell.com/red-dots/shop-all-red-dots/.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.

About Hoppe’s

In 1903, Frank August Hoppe mixed nine chemicals and created the world’s most effective gun cleaner. As a well-trained young soldier, Frank knew that gun care went far beyond just a clean rifle, but actually helped to ensure his safety while on the front lines of battle. Since that time, Hoppe’s has emerged as the leading gun care company, having grown along-side hunters, shooters, and soldiers who depend on their firearms every day. It has remained the most trusted name in gun care by advancing and evolving technologies to meet those needs. From the ever-popular and versatile No. 9 and the quick and easy BoreSnake, to the marvel of efficiency we call Gun Medic, Hoppe’s is the only name you need to know for firearm cleaning and protection. For more information, visit www.hoppes.com., connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hoppesguncare/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hoppesguncare.