Kinetic Concealment Offers Holster for Bond Arms Rowdy Derringer

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Jackson, TN – Kinetic Concealment, maker of high quality patented hybrid holsters, is proud to offer holsters to fit the Bond Arms Rowdy Derringer.

Kinetic Concealment has created a perfect fit Kydex shell for the Rowdy. This allows Kinetic Concealment to offer their original Hybrid IWB holster, KC Baby appendix carry holster, or OWB holster to fit the Rowdy for a complete concealed carry package. The Bond Arms Rowdy is compact while still giving users a rough and tough feel, making it a popular choice for shooters.

The original Hybrid IWB holster and KC Baby appendix carry holster feature the patented neoprene-backed leather and Kydex combination. They use Chicago Style flat head screws so that the cants can be easily adjusted and the Kydex shell can be tightened back down after continued use.

Kinetic Concealment's OWB holster is made with sturdy Kydex shells, mounted to a cowhide leather backing. These holsters are secure, durable and fit most any gun-belt 2″ thick or less.

The Bond Arms Rowdy Derringer is a unique concealed carry option. It has a 3″ stainless steel double-barrel chambered for 45/410, and a stainless steel frame. The Rowdy also features an automatic spent casing extractor, patented rebounding hammer, retracting firing pins, and cross-bolt safety. It is spring-loaded with a cammed locking lever.

Kinetic Concealment holsters can be purchased online at www.kineticconcealment.com .

About Kinetic Concealment:

The Kinetic Concealment patent-pending system utilizes a special nylon-backed neoprene substrate. The neoprene is bonded to the body side of the leather, then the edges are precisely stitched using standard leather stitching techniques. This added feature gives complete comfort even when the holster is being worn without an undershirt directly on the skin. If the holster is worn with an undershirt, the neoprene slides smoothly along any common undershirt fabric such as cotton or polyester allowing for a better range of motion as the body moves.

For more information, please visit www.KineticConcealment.com.