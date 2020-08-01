Knife Rights Teams Up with U.S. LawShield – Protect Yourself!

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Knife Rights, America's foremost advocacy organization for knife owners, is proud to team up with U.S. LawShield which offers legal defense protection for those who have a justified self-defense incident regardless of the legal weapon used; knife, gun, club or any other.

What if you used your knife for self-defense instead of, or back-up to, a firearm? What if a knife was the only legal choice available to carry for self-defense? What if your spouse or child grabbed a knife off the kitchen counter,or a gun, to defend against an armed intruder? Or, what if you are arrested for carrying a perfectly legal knife? U.S. LawShield provides legal defense for self-defense and legal carry.

Knife Rights Chairman Doug Ritter explained, “if you were forced to protect yourself or your family from an assault, break-in or other illegal act, could you afford to defend yourself in court against inappropriate, perhaps even politically motivated, criminal charges or a civil lawsuit? Viewing the violence playing out on the news every day, that's a question more and more folks are asking themselves. With some jurisdictions viewing your perfectly legal EDC knife as a weapon, not a tool, what would you do if arrested on a weapons charge? These are serious concerns and I am so excited that Knife Rights can now address these real-world concerns through its relationship with U.S. LawShield.”

When your life or that of loved ones is on the line, the last thing you should have to worry about is the potentially ruinous legal aftermath. Regardless of the legal weapon used, U.S. LawShield provides you and your family with essential coverage, peace of mind, and a simple-to-understand plan that's very affordable.

Through U.S. LawShield, your coverage includes:

24/7/365 Attorney-Answered Emergency Hotline

Non-emergency access to Independent Program Attorneys

Unlimited civil & criminal defense litigation coverage

Coverage for all legal weapons

Educational materials to empower responsibly armed persons

And, many more benefits

The basic U.S. LawShield plan is designed to cover you in the state in which you reside**. For those who travel, you can get the multi-state option for only a few dollars more per month with coverage for all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. You can also add coverage for a spouse and minor children (who might have to defend themselves at home, for example). It normally all starts at $10.95 per month with a $19.95 set-up fee, but through Knife Rights teaming up with U.S. LawShield you can get an even better deal!

Get 10% off monthly memberships or 14 months for an annual membership (a 15% discount), PLUS waived sign-up fee, PLUS Platinum Plus Membership (your rate will never increase for the life of your active membership) when you sign up for U.S. LawShield at: www.KnifeRights.org/USLawShield



Ritter notes, “we'd also be happy to have you join up with U.S. LawShield even if you're primarily looking for legal defense protection because you carry a firearm or keep one at home for self-defense. It's the same policy. Signing up helps support our efforts to forge a Sharper Future for all Americans, while you protect your life and livelihood, and those who rely upon you.”

After the fact is too late. Protect yourself and your family today! www.KnifeRights.org/USLawShield

Wondering what the knife law is where you live or travel? Knife Rights has an upgraded FREE LegalBlade™ app for that: www.LegalBlade.org

*Knife Rights is not an insurance provider, is not a licensed insurance agent, and nothing herein should be construed as such. All memberships are sold by and through U.S. LawShield.

**At this time U.S. LawShield is not available in certain states. Visit www.KnifeRights.org/USLawShield to check on availability in your state. The multi-state option extends coverage to all states when traveling.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights (www.KnifeRights.org) is America's grassroots knife owners' advocacy organization; Rewriting Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 32 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 22 states and over one hundred cities and towns since 2010.

About U.S. Law Shield

The U.S. LawShield organization was founded in 2009 with the goal of providing the best possible Legal Defense for Self Defense at the most affordable price. Built from an attorney-led grassroots beginning, U.S. LawShield is America's largest self-defense minded community, empowering more than 500,000 Americans across the country.