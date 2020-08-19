Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- L.A. Police Gear has a sale on their La Police Gear Recon C1 Flashlight that if you game its shopping cart with coupon code “10savings” you can pick up a pair for $42.29 each at check out. That is 29+% off the MSRP.

The new LA Police Gear Recon C1 Flashlight is a relatively small flashlight that packs quite a punch. Measuring in at only 5″ long, this handheld light produces an impressive 850 lumen beam that is capable of reaching up to 214 meters with a 2 hour run time. The Recon C1 comes with a pocket clip, wrist lanyard, and a MOLLE/belt pouch, giving you maximum flexibility when it comes to carrying. The LAPG Recon Flashlight is perfect for every day carry, use as a back-up flashlight, or just throwing in a bail out/emergency bag. Pick yours up today! Features: LED: XM-l U2

High Output: 850 Lumens (2 Hours)

Medium Output: 500 Lumens (3 Hours)

Low Output: 13 Lumens (61 Hours)

Strobe: 20hz (4 Hours)

Modes: High-Med-Low-Strobe

Max Beam Distance: 214 Meters

Water Resistance: IPX-8

Impact Resistance: 8 M

Batteries: 2 CR123

Length: 5″

Bezel Diameter: 1.1875″

Body Diameter: .8125″

Weight: 3.2 oz

Package Includes: One Extra O-Ring, One Lanyard, Two CR123 Batteries Warranty Information: LA Police Gear warrants our products to be free of defects for one full year. We will repair or replace, at our option, any lighting product that does not work as a result of a manufacturing defect. This limited warranty excludes abuse and normal wear and tear.

Some Related Reviews:

La Police Gear Recon C1 Flashlight Deal Cart Check 08/21/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!