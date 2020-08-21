Lethal Products Expands Lethal Weapons Transportation Line

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Warner Robins, GA – After its acquisition of Trophy Hunting Products in March of 2019, Lethal Products continues to expand its crop of functional field/vehicle items. The all-new expanded Lethal Weapons line of products is designed to keep gear safe, organized, and protected.
Ideal for short trips to the deer lease as well as serious black-top burning excursions, the Back Seat Bow Sling attaches easily to most seats, holds your rig like a rock and allows for easy in-and-out. The material is bulletproof and Realtree Edge camo provides a stylish finish. MSRP: $25.99.
Keep your pistol, mace, flashlight, and other items close, accessible, and safe with the Enforcer Pistol Mount. Capable of fitting most holster types and steering-wheel columns, this device is a breeze to mount and is fitted with a heavy-duty strap and coated bracket. MSRP: $24.99.
Another must-have vehicle companion is the Back Seat Gun Sling. This innovative device holds a trio of guns securely and promises ease of use. Like the Back Seat Bow Sling, the Gun Sling is constructed from durable, rip-resistant material and fits most vehicle seats. Six storage pockets round out the features of this gun toter. MSRP: $25.99.
The entire family of Lethal Weapons product offerings are now available on www.lethalproducts.com. Dealer inquiries are welcomed.