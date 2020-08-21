Lethal Products Expands Lethal Weapons Transportation Line

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Warner Robins, GA – After its acquisition of Trophy Hunting Products in March of 2019, Lethal Products continues to expand its crop of functional field/vehicle items. The all-new expanded Lethal Weapons line of products is designed to keep gear safe, organized, and protected.

Ideal for short trips to the deer lease as well as serious black-top burning excursions, the Back Seat Bow Sling attaches easily to most seats, holds your rig like a rock and allows for easy in-and-out. The material is bulletproof and Realtree Edge camo provides a stylish finish. MSRP: $25.99.

Keep your pistol, mace, flashlight, and other items close, accessible, and safe with the Enforcer Pistol Mount. Capable of fitting most holster types and steering-wheel columns, this device is a breeze to mount and is fitted with a heavy-duty strap and coated bracket. MSRP: $24.99.

Another must-have vehicle companion is the Back Seat Gun Sling. This innovative device holds a trio of guns securely and promises ease of use. Like the Back Seat Bow Sling, the Gun Sling is constructed from durable, rip-resistant material and fits most vehicle seats. Six storage pockets round out the features of this gun toter. MSRP: $25.99.

The entire family of Lethal Weapons product offerings are now available on www.lethalproducts.com. Dealer inquiries are welcomed.

About Lethal Products:

Lethal, a company owned by Clean Control Corporation, based in Warner Robins, GA, has been manufacturing commercial and household cleaning and scent-elimination products since 1980. Product lines under the Clean Control Corporation umbrella are OdoBan, OdoBan Professional, Earth Choice, Pets Rule, Sports Edge, and Lethal Products. Considered a leader within the cleaning industry, Clean Control's leap into the outdoor industry was an obvious choice.

Lethal's core products separate themselves from the competition. Created by chemists and field tested by professionals, Lethal Products contain the latest in human scent-elimination technology and more.