Leupold SX-4 Pro Guide HD Named ‘Editor’s Choice’ by Petersen’s

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- BEAVERTON, Ore. — Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear riflescopes, is pleased to announce that its SX-4 Pro Guide HD Spotting Scope has been named “Editor’s Choice” by Petersen’s Hunting in the magazine’s annual gear issue.

The editorial staff at Petersen’s Hunting selected the Leupold SX-4 Pro Guide HD 15-45x65mm as the top spotting scope for 2020, specifically calling out its low-light performance, reliability,

and value.

“The SX-4 is compact and relatively light, making it portable for real world use,” Petersen’s editors said in their review. “Waterproof and fog proof internals and HD glass provides for a

capable optic in any conditions at a price that is within reach of many. At 15X this scope is great for range use, while 45X gives the user a clear view of all but the most distant animals.”

Built to take on the harshest conditions and perform all season long, the SX-4 Pro Guide HD spotting scope has found a home with hunters and shooters nationwide. You’ll see more in less

light with Leupold’s proprietary Twilight Max HD Light Management System, while a generous, oversized eyebox, meanwhile, helps eliminate eye-strain and fatigue. Leupold has engineered it

from the ground up to deliver unparalleled optical quality in its class.

The entire Pro Guide HD observational line has been tested in extreme climates and guaranteed to provide the rugged performance that Leupold is known for. They are waterproof and fogproof,

and shed dirt and water for clear, crisp images with a Guard-ion lens coating.

“The SX-4 is a spotting scope for nay hunter shooter that absolutely requires top-of-the-line performance and rugged reliability in the field,” said Zach Bird, Product Line Manager for Leupold ; Stevens, Inc. “Thanks to the in-house optical engineering team that we have working right here every day in Beaverton, Ore., we’re able to bring our consumers the high-quality products they deserve, and we’re proud that the editors of Petersen’s Hunting recognize that.”

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and Performance Eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.