Limited Edition: PSA Gadsden AR15 Stripped Lower Receiver $89.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- AR Lower collectors here is another limited edition from Palmetto State Armory. This one is the PSA Gadsden AR15 Stripped Lower Receiver for just $89.99 with selector markings as (Safe) and (Fire). After you buy this lower check out Pickets Mills Ar15 build kits on sale with an exclusive coupon code for readers of AmmoLand News.

Palmetto State Armory AR-15 Stripped Gadsden Lower Receiver Palmetto State Armory is pleased to announce the release of our new “Gadsden” AR-15 lower receiver. These lowers are made using the most advanced aerospace manufacturing technology to produce the industries finest, forged Mil-Spec lowers. Our receivers are machined on a multimillion-dollar, automated, manufacturing system that enables us to produce a product of unequaled quality and value. These forged lowers are quality made using material is 7075-T6 and are marked “CAL MULTI” to accommodate most builds. The finish is Black Hardcoat Anodize per MIL-8625 Type 3 class FEATURES Palmetto State Armory AR-15 Stripped Gadsden Lower Receiver These forged lowers are quality made using material is 7075-T6 and are marked “CAL MULTI” to accommodate most builds. Finish is Black Hardcoat Anodize per MIL-8625 Type 3 class.

All PSA Lowers are well-reviewed:

