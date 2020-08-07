Magazine Deal: D&H 5.56 30RD Aluminum Magazine $9.99 IN STOCK!

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- They are back in stock! Palmetto State Armory is selling the D&H Tactical brand 5.56 30 round aluminum gun magazines for $9.99 each the more you buy the more you save on shipping. Compare that to the same items here at much more and you can see this is a great buy.

With no minimum purchase limit. D&H has been manufacturing the finest metal magazines for over 30 years and they know a thing or two about reliable gun mags. This is a great price and yes it is weird if you only buy one. Don't be a weirdo.

Brand new mil-spec M16/AR15 30rd aluminum mags with black teflon finish and foliage green Magpul followers. Made by D&H (Company formerly named Labelle) for Palmetto State Armory. These are the best of the breed because they have a slick durable Teflon coat inside and out. Stamped with US military cage code Q4TQ4. Floorplates marked: Palmetto State Armory, LLC Columbia, SC.

Will they work in your semi-auto? We think yes! Watch the video below:

