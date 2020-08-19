Magnum Research Announces the Return of the Baby Eagle!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Magnum Research brings exciting news to Baby Eagle fans with the return of these exceptional pistols to the market. The Baby Eagle has been an icon of the shooting world since the introduction of its ancestor, the Jericho pistol, in the 1980s. The Baby Eagle III series is the latest revision of the Magnum Research imported handgun, manufactured in Israel by BUL Transmark. The Baby Eagle III series steel frame guns feature the slimmest grip ever offered on a Baby Eagle handgun, making its double-stack frame easy to grip by any shooter. It also features a smoother profile than previous models, adding to the already sleek Baby Eagle appearance. The steel frame guns will be offered in 9mm and .45 ACP. Polymer framed models will also be available in 9mm and 40 S&W. Both steel and polymer guns will be offered in the full and semi-compact sizes.

Joby Goerges, Director of Manufacturing and Engineering with Magnum Research, stated that the Baby Eagle “..continues to be in high demand, and is very popular with fans. It is well known from appearances in popular movies, television shows, and video games. This gives the Baby Eagle a huge fan base, and in particular, feeds big demand amongst younger shooters.” Like its big brother, the Desert Eagle, the Baby Eagle is an icon of both popular culture and the shooting community.

Reliable, Accurate, and Easy Shooting

The Baby Eagle III series is well known in the shooting world for its exceptional shooting characteristics. All Baby Eagles are valued for their proven reliability. In addition, the full-length dust cover and weight of the steel guns make them very soft shooting. Each gun is manufactured on high precision modern machinery, making them very accurate. The double-stacked magazines provide extra ammo capacity just in case it is needed. Owning a Baby Eagle III means investing in a proven platform, with exceptional reliability, that will deliver performance on every trip to the range. MSRP starts at $646.

