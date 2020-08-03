U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Most the time when I go the range, I’m shooting whatever I’m currently reviewing, which I love to do. Because I’m always trying to bring my viewers and readers the absolute hottest gear available, to see if it lives up to the hype. Recently, I had the opportunity to take some friends out to the range who don’t get to go shooting very often. Like so many of us with all the responsibilities in life; work, family, keeping up with the house and vehicles, they just don’t get to the range nearly enough. I wanted to make sure that they had a very enjoyable day, which got me thinking what are my top five favorite guns to bring to the range. These guns aren’t necessarily my favorites of all time, they’re just my favorites to actually shoot; guns that just bring a smile to your face every time you pull the trigger. Here’s my list, let me know what you think of it, what you would change, and what are your favorite guns to shoot at the range.

#5 – A Great 5.56

When you go shooting, it's always nice to bring a really great 5.56, and currently I can’t think of a better 5.56 than the CZ Bren2. This is a gun that almost has to be handled and shot to be appreciated. It’s extremely lightweight, and handles very well while being robust. All the controls are just perfectly placed, and the gun just feels so good. For such a small and light gun, it is amazingly accurate; we shot this Bren 2 very effectively out to 700 yards with only a 10.5-inch barrel. There are a lot of great 5.56 guns available right now, but if you ask me my favorite, it would be the CZ Bren2.

#4- A 300 Blackout Bolt Action

A bolt action 300 Blackout is absolutely some of the most fun you can have at the range. Suppressed 300 Blackout is so very quiet, it is always a huge hit with people that may have none, or limited suppressor use. Currently, my favorite is the JTAC Industries Elf Owl. This little package delivers everything you could ever want out of a 300 Blackout bolt gun. It’s super quiet, very accurate, and small enough to fit into a backpack for hiking.

#3- A 6.5 Creedmoor

If you have access to a range with some distance on it, there isn’t anything as rewarding as shooting long range with the round that turns everyone into a sniper, 6.5 Creedmoor. For my number 3 slot, I’m going with a bolt action 6.5 Creedmoor, and I have a Bergara Ridgeback that I absolutely love. Bergara packs a ton of value into their rifles and delivers an extremely high-quality precision rifle at a price most people can deal with. In addition, you can just sit and put bullets in the same hole, just about all day, if you like at the 100-yard line. Needless to say, the Bergara delivered the goods, and all my buddies, who had never shot long-range, were able to get shots on target at 1000 yards!

#2- A 300 Blackout Semi-Auto

Obviously, I’m a huge fan of 300 Blackout, because number 2 on my list of my favorite guns to bring to the range is a semi-auto 300 Blackout, and the best one out there, in my opinion, is the Q Honey Badger. This is the gun actually designed by the team that designed the 300 Blackout round. What makes the Honey Badger so great? The size, 4.8 pounds, 20 inches collapsed, 25 inches extended. The Honey Badger also features a 1:5 barrel twist; this fast twist rate is just better for 300 Blackout. It helps to better stabilize subsonic rounds, and greatly adds to the accuracy. The Unique stock that collapses into the receivers, along with a ton of other small details makes the Q honey Badger the best semi-auto 300 Blackout.

#1- A Great Pistol Caliber Carbine

My Number one favorite gun to bring to the range and to shoot is a great 9mm pistol caliber carbine. For me it doesn’t get any better than the HK MP5, or in this case the HK SP5. Few guns have the historical significance of the MP5; even fewer live up to that hype when you actually get to shoot them. The roller delayed blowback operating system is extremely smooth, virtually eliminating any recoil on the 9mm round. Anyone who shoots an MP5 is an instant fan, the gun was so far ahead of its time. For a gun that was designed in the 1960’s, its ergonomics are still very good by today’s standards. The only thing that makes it better is adding a suppressor, and the MP5 is one of the best guns to shoot suppressed of all time.

That’s my list of favorite guns to bring to the range, and we did end up having a great day, so I think those were some pretty effective choices. I’d like to hear from you though, where did I get it right, and where did I get it wrong, what did I forget completely. Let me know in the comments section.