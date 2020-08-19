National Shooting Sports Month Gains +One Gearbox Giveaway From Browning

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn.—NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that Browning has agreed to sponsor a “+ONE” Gearbox Giveaway in support of 2020’s National Shooting Sports Month.

Founded in Ogden, Utah, by John Moses Browning in 1878, Browning continues its storied legacy today with an expansive lineup of firearms such as the X-Bolt, A5 and Citori lines, as well as knives, firearm safes, ammunition, lighting products and hundreds of accessories for both hunters and target shooters.

The 2020 National Shooting Sports Month Browning’s “+ONE” Gearbox Giveaway, valued at more than $3,000, includes:

1 Citori CX over/under 12-gauge shotgun

1 Second Chance stag-and-ebony knife

1 Black/Gold shotgun case

1 Rumble USB-rechargeable lantern

1 Stoke 2.0 USB-rechargeable flashlight

1 Browning hat in Trapper Grey

1 Browning hat in Slope Loden

1 Browning Pastime-Skull hat

1 $500 certificate for purchasing Browning ammunition

“Any person who enjoys the outdoors and shooting who wins this Gearbox Giveaway has hit the jackpot, and we hope they take the message of +ONE Browning is emphasizing and ask someone new to join them hunting or taking a crack at some clay targets,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “Many thanks to Browning for this generous donation. We think the person who wins this will be a customer for life.” “Browning is a proud sponsor of the +ONE Movement and NSSF’s National Shooting Sports Month,” said Rafe Nielsen, Director of Marketing and Communications at Browning. “This is a great opportunity to share the shooting sports we all love with our friends and families, and we encourage all to join in this great cause and get involved.”

National Shooting Sports Month, a celebration of the shooting sports and the firearm industry, takes place throughout the month of August. Firearms ranges and FFL retailers across the country have listed hundreds of events, classes, shoots, and promotions on the calendar at ShootingSportsMonth.org. That calendar interacts directly with NSSF’s LetsGoShooting.org website, which consumers use to discover the August events taking place in their communities. Ranges and retailers are encouraged to continue adding their August activities to the calendar here, and when they do, NSSF will send those businesses a promotional package that includes shirts and hats.

Additional Gearbox Giveaway sponsorships are available. For more information on how these sponsorships and your involvement in National Shooting Sports Month benefit both your business and the firearm industry at large, contact Zach Snow at [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 224.

