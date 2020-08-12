National Shooting Sports Month Gets Mossberg Gearbox Giveaway

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., has agreed to sponsor a Gearbox Giveaway in support of 2020’s National Shooting Sports Month.

Founded in 1919 by Oscar Frederick Mossberg, a Swedish immigrant, and his two sons Iver and Harold, the company made its home in New Haven, Connecticut, where it remains to this day. The first firearm the fledgling company produced was a four-shot .22-caliber pistol for hunters and trappers, a pistol known as the “Brownie.” Today, Mossberg is a leading manufacturer of rifles, handguns, shotguns, and accessories for military, law enforcement, and civilian markets around the world.

The 2020 National Shooting Sports Month Mossberg Gearbox Giveaway, valued at nearly $2,600, includes:

1 Model MC2c 9mm handgun with Truglo Tritium PRO night sights

1 Model 590 Nightstick 12-gauge firearm with wood Raptor grip and corncob forearm

1 Model MVP Precision rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor

1 Shockwave firearm case

1 Mossberg T-shirt

1 Mossberg ballcap

“Three guns that do it all, from self-defense to handgun target practice and some serious rifle shooting, any shooter from novice to expert would be lucky indeed to win this Gearbox Giveaway,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “Many thanks to Mossberg for supporting National Shooting Sports Month and today’s firearm owners with this wonderful package.” “We are very excited to see people being introduced to shooting sports through range visits with family and friends this August,” said Richard Kirk, Mossberg’s Senior Director of Marketing. “If our Gearbox can provide a little incentive to keep that movement going, then we know we’re helping to preserve our firearm traditions for future generations.”

National Shooting Sports Month, a celebration of the shooting sports and the firearm industry, takes place throughout the month of August. Firearms ranges and FFL retailers across the country have listed hundreds of special events, shoots, and promotions on the calendar at ShootingSportsMonth.org. That calendar interacts directly with NSSF’s LetsGoShooting.org website, which consumers use to discover the August events taking place in their communities. Ranges and retailers can still get added to the calendar by listing their August activities here. By doing so NSSF will send you a promotional package that includes shirts and hats.

Additional Gearbox Giveaway sponsorships are available. For more information on how these sponsorships and your involvement in National Shooting Sports Month benefit both your business and the firearm industry at large, contact Zach Snow at [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 224.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org