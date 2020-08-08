New Hampshire: Governor Sununu Vetoes Firearm Seizure Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Governor Chris Sununu vetoed legislation that sought to allow the suspension of your Second Amendment rights without due process. Thanks to the Governor’s actions, House Bill 687 will be unable to erode our Constitutional Right to Keep and Bear Arms. Please contact Governor Sununu and thank him for vetoing firearm seizure legislation, House Bill 687.

Constitutional rights should only be restricted with sufficient due process of law. Due process limits restrictions on constitutional rights to only serious convictions and adjudications that provide procedural protections to the accused, which results in more reliable proceedings. The Right to Keep and Bear Arms should not be treated as a second-class right and should only be restricted when sufficient protections are in place.

NRA would like to thank Governor Sununu for standing against House Bill 687’s attempt to damage the Second Amendment rights of New Hampshirites. Also, thank you to those NRA Members and Second Amendment supporters who contacted their legislators and the Governor in opposition to House Bill 687. Your calls and emails made all the difference. Again, please contact Governor Chris Sununu and thank him for vetoing House Bill 687.

