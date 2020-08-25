New This Week on Shooting USA – The Hornady 6mm ARC

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s the newest and most effective new cartridge for the AR-15 platform, the Hornady 6mm ARC – Auto Rifle Cartridge.

Plus, the Smith & Wesson pressed into service in World War Two – the .45 Victory is now one of History’s Guns.

Then an update on our US Shooting Team Members who were training for peak performance at the Tokyo Olympics, who now have a year to wait.

James Jean serves up an Archery Impossible Shot.

And the Army Marksmanship Unit offers advice and their experience on flying with guns. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA

Sportsman Canada Channel is available in 750,000 Canadian Households. Find the channel and find us north of the Border.

