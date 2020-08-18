NRA-ILA: Virginia Pro-2A Legislation in Special Session

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Ahead of the August 18th start date for the Virginia special session, Delegate Glenn Davis (R-84) has introduced two pro-Second Amendment bills to roll back some of the anti-gun laws passed during the regular 2020 session. Please click the “Take Action” button to contact your Delegate and ask them to SUPPORT House Bills 5020 and 5024.

House Bill 5020 exempts holders of a concealed handgun permit from any local ordinances that prohibit possessing, carrying, or transporting firearms and ammunition. Since Senate Bill 35 went into effect on July 1st to weaken Virginia’s decades-old preemption law, a number of localities have already started to pass or consider their own restrictions on self-defense. They are creating a confusing patchwork of local gun ban ordinances. HB 5020 removes this confusion, at least for concealed handgun permit holders, and preserves the right to self-defense across the whole Commonwealth.

House Bill 5024 removes the Class 1 misdemeanor penalty for buyers of firearms in private sales without first obtaining government permission. Current law, which was passed this year and went into effect on July 1st, provides the Class 1 misdemeanor penalty for both the buyer and seller if they fail to obtain government permission.

