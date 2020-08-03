Outdoor Edge Introduces New Compact Folding Knife: The Swinky

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Outdoor Edge, America’s leading manufacturer of knives and tools for all things outdoors – is proud to introduce the company’s latest multi-purpose tool, the Swinky. This new compact multi-tool is simple in design but long on performance.

The Swinky combines stylish form and practical functionality to give you a compact multi-purpose tool. The sleek 2.0-inch Wharncliffe/Cleaver blade performs cutting tasks with surgical precision. The 7Cr17 stainless steel blade is precisely heat-treated and then hand finished to a shaving-sharp final edge. By simply rotating the blade, the user then has a choice between a bottle opener, flathead screwdriver, and pry bar tool. The Grivory glass/nylon handle has a non-slip basket weave pattern surface that fits the hand comfortably and is mounted to sturdy stainless steel liners. A stainless steel pocket clip allows easy access and storage, and also serves as a handy money clip.

At just 5.1 inches overall length and weighing a mere 1.9 ounces, the Swinky is perfect for backpacking, camping, and everyday carry. It will fit easily into a pants pocket or inside the glove box of your vehicle without taking up much space. MSRP is $24.95. For more information on the Swinky CLICK HERE.

SPECS

Blade: 2.0 in / 5,2 cm

2.0 in / 5,2 cm Overall: 5.1 in / 13,0 cm

5.1 in / 13,0 cm Weight: 1.9 oz / 53,9 g

1.9 oz / 53,9 g Color: Black

About Outdoor Edge

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Today, Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop state-of-the-art products for outdoor enthusiasts, game processors, survivalists, handymen and others who require the very best knives and tools available for leisure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in offering a variety of products that undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. For additional information on Outdoor Edge and its full line of products write to: Outdoor Edge, 5000 Osage Street, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80221; call toll-free 800-477-3343; email [email protected]; or visit www.outdooredge.com.