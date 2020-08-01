Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has the Petzl TACTIKKA+ DIY Headlamps Black 250 Lumens on sale for just $19.98. That is 55% off the MSRP and even beat the discount kings at Amazon's price.

The Tactikka head torch from Petzl is compact with exceptional endurance and easy operation. The Tactikka is suitable for activities where striking is the last thing you want. Your ideal partner for walking, fishing or spotting animals. The biggest difference with the Tactikka is the number of lumens and the design. Where the Tactikka produces up to 200 lumens, the Tactikka gives up to 250 lumens. With three light modes (5-100-250 lumens) you determine how much light you need. The Tactikka is IPx4 waterproof and therefore resistant to wet weather conditions. This doesn't mean you can use it underwater. But the lamp continues to function perfectly during a rain or snow shower or an hour of sweating. In addition, the lamp can be tilted in several positions and can therefore also be used as a reading lamp in the dark. The elastic headband is adjustable so that everyone can wear the lamp comfortably. Petzl offers a 5-year warranty on this headlight for manufacturing or material defects. This head torch offers three white light levels and two red LED modes, fixed or flashing. Depending on the situation, you can adjust it with just one push of the power button. Briefly pressing this button activates and continues the various lighting modes. The lamp starts with the least bright position and you can build this up yourself to the brightest position. The biggest advantage is that in the dark you don't immediately get a bright light in your eyes when you switch on the lamp. The lamp is switched off after the light levels have been reached. If you press the power button for half a second, the red LED lamp is activated. Red light is not seen by animals. This makes a head torch with red light so suitable for spotting animals, for example. In addition, red light disturbs your night vision less. Ideal for reading maps in the dark. Petzl's Tactikka head torch is strong enough to illuminate the surrounding area to 70 metres. Depending on the position, the lamp has a burning time between 50 and 260 hours. If you choose the lowest setting of 5 lumens, the Tactikka will stay on for an extremely long time and you make maximum use of the battery power. If you choose for maximum illumination, the Tactikka gives 250 lumens with a maximum burning time of 50 hours. Light modes White

Max power (250 lumens, 50 hours, 70 metres)

Standard (100 lumens, 50 hours, 45 metres)

Max Autonomy (5 lumens, 260 hours, 10 metres)

Red

Constant (2 lumens, 60 hours, 5 metres)

Flashing (400 hours, visible up to 700 metres) Specifications Brightness: 350 lumens (ANSI FL1-STANDARD)

Weight: 85 g

Beam pattern: mixed

Energy: Three AAA/LR03 batteries (included) or CORE rechargeable battery (available as accessory)

Battery compatibility: alkaline, lithium or Ni-MH rechargeable

Certification(s): CE

Watertightness: IPX4 (weather-resistant) The Petzl Tactikka runs on three AAA batteries (included), but is also compatible with the Petzl CORE rechargeable battery (sold separately as an accessory). The Petzl CORE is a rechargeable Ion battery that can be placed in the headlight to replace the 3 AAA batteries. This turns your head torch into a rechargeable version. The battery is easily recharged with the supplied USB cable. No more battery changes! Petzl guarantees a lifetime equal to 900 ordinary AAA batteries.

