USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rifle builders here is a great make your own AR 5.56 rifle package. By combining to deals, one from Pickets Mill Armory and one from Anderson MFG you can assemble a mostly complete rifle for just $477.48. Just add a BCG, Charge Handle and Magazine and you are ready to rock! All alone each of these are great buys if you only need to stock up on quality gun parts.

To make this deal happen you need to buy parts from two retailers, follow the links below. For the Pickets Mill upper purchase, you will need to add coupon code Ammoland20 at check out. For the Anderson Arms Lower, you will need to be a buyers club member for the low price.

PMA 16” 5.56 Upper Receiver 12” Ultralite MLOK Handguard MFR#: PMA1655618CM12

Barrel Length: 16″

Barrel Profile: SOCOM

Gas System: Mid-length

Barrel Steel: 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Nitride

Chrome Lining: No

Muzzle Thread: 1/2×28

Chamber: 5.56

Twist Rate: 1:8

Barrel Extension: M4

Diameter at Gas Block: .750

Gas Block Type: Low-profile

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Type: M4

Handguard Type: PMA 12″ Ultralite MLOK Rail Barrel: 16″ 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium steel, nitride treated for durability and accuracy, and chambered in 5.56 NATO with a 1 in 8″ twist. SOCOM Profile. Each barrel is dimpled to ensure perfect gas block alignment and durability under stress. Our nitrided steel low profile gas blocks are then installed using locktite 271 and finished with a PMA A2Flash Hider. Handguard: PMA 12″ Ultralite M-LOK Rail. Manufactured from 6061-T6 aluminum extrusions right here in the USA. They are then anodized to match the uppers. Upper: PMA Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper receiver is made to meet MILSPECs and finished in hard coat type III anodized black for durability. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by our ISO 9001 certified machine shop. Anderson Lower Here we have a complete, open trigger assembled Lower. Lower parts kit installed, and comes with a Magpul® 6-position stock and pistol grip. Multi-cal, for 5.56 or 300 BLK, whatever's your pleasure. Multi-caliber, can be used 5.56 NATO/.223 Rem. or .300 AAC Blackout

Lower parts kit installed

Mil-spec buffer tube

Buffer assembly included

Open-trigger design accommodates gloves

Magpul® 6-position buttsock

Magpul® pistol grip

Olive Drab Green finish

Receivers have nickel boron triggers and hammers. Key Specifications Item Number: 698871

Caliber(s): Multi

Stock: Magpul® 6-position

Grip: Magpul®

Finish: Olive Drab Green

Mfg. Number: B2-K402-B002 It's ready to go…just pin it together with your complete upper, and you're ready to rock.

Gun Deal: PMA & Anderson 5.56 AR15 Rifle just.. $477.48 Sold as 2 Units, No BCG CH

