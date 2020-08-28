Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach has some inventory in-stock on PMC 223 REM 77GR OTM [Open Tip Match Grade] Ammunition. 20 Rounds for $21.98, with no purchase limits other than available inventory. [less than 400 units].
PMC 223 REM 77GR OTM Ammunition is a competition load that raises the bar and allows you to shoot at your potential every time you pull the trigger.
- Model X-Tac
- UPC 741569060066
- SKU 223XM
- Width 2.50
- Length 4.20
- Height 0.90
- Weight 0.63
- Caliber .223 Remington
- Application Target,Competition
- Bullet Type Match
- Bullet Weight 77 GR
- Bullet Weight In Grains 77 GRAINS
- Cartridges Per Box 20.0000
- Casing Material Brass
- Dimension 0.95 X 2.40 X 4.20
- Muzzle Energy 1296 ft lbs
- Muzzle Velocity 2790 fps
- Reloadable Y
- Rounds Per Box 20
- Search Code PMC
- Series Match
- Similar Items A223
- Type Open Tip Match
Units Per Pack 20.
Ammo Deals: PMC 223 REM 77GR OTM Ammunition 20 Rounds $21.98
