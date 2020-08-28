Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has Polymer 80 PFS9 Complete 9mm full-size Pistols in Flat Dark Earth in-stock and shipping for $499.00. In stock as of this post time.

The Polymer 80 PFS9 Complete Pistol is built around their enhanced full size frame. It features an improved ergonomic grip that is more vertical and arguably more comfortable than the standard Glock 17 frame. The Glock 17 compatible P80 frame is made from reinforced FDE polymer with an aggressive grip texture perfect for gloved use. Additionally, it has a high undercut beneath the trigger allowing you to get a higher purchase for better recoil control and an extended beavertail to prevent slide bite. This is fully compatible with OEM Glock 17/22 Gen 3 parts. However, it features a standard Picatinny rail for light compatibility at the expense of holster compatibility and is not guaranteed to fit in some G17 holsters. A slight bevel on the magazine well aids in reloads and is still compatible with the Magpul magwells for an even deeper flare. The P80 PFS9 complete 9mm pistol comes with everything you want. Features: Glock 17 magazine compatibility Improved grip angle and texture

Flat dark earth polymer frame

Undercut trigger guard and extended beavertail

Picatinny light rail

Flared magwell

Steel slide with Nitride finish

Front and rear slide serrations

Steel sights The Polymer 80 PFS9 Complete Slide is built out of quality materials. The steel slide features front and rear serrations and a durable black Nitride finish. The 9mm barrel also features a black Nitride finish and fits perfectly within the slide. No need to worry about fitment issues either as each part is made to the correct dimensions for optimal compatibility. Polymer 80 is known for designing 80% receivers and jigs, so you can build your own Glock style handgun or AR-15 right in your garage. They have grown in popularity so fast that they are now offering their own completion kits with all the internal parts you need to finish a build. Whether you want to build a handgun or rifle, P80 has you covered.

