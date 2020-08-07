U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that Primary Arms is the newest Gearbox Giveaway sponsor in support of 2020’s National Shooting Sports Month and the all-new #RangeChallenge Series.

Based in Houston, Texas, Primary Arms is an online retailer of firearms, firearm parts, upgrades, ammunition, optics and accessories. They support a broad range of firearms, including a very deep assortment of products to build or modify AR-15, AR-308, AK variants, and common handguns.

The 2020 National Shooting Sports Month Primary Arms Gearbox Giveaway, valued at more than $3,700, includes:

1 LWRC SMG 45 pistol in .45 ACP with an SB folding brace

1 Primary Arms GLx 2X prism red dot scope with ACSS CQB-M5 5.56/.308/5.45 reticle

1 Vertx Transit Sling 2.0 backpack

1 Walker’s Silencer Bluetooth rechargeable electronic earbuds

1 Magpul Summit pair of tortoise-frame polarized shooting glasses with bronze/gold lenses

The company is also donating a Primary Arms SLx 3­­–18X50mm first focal plane riflescope with an illuminated ACSS-HUD-DMR-5.56 reticle, a Primary Arms GLx 30mm cantilever scope mount, an Expo Arms Combat Series 5.56 Chrome Lined AR-15 Barrel Gov. Profile Mid-Length – 16″ and an Expo Arms M-LOK Combat Series Handguard – Black – 15″ XP-GUARD15-C-BLK as four of the rewards to be given away to participants of the all-new #RangeChallenge Series. Designed to be an easy, user-friendly target-shooting activity any range can offer its customers starting in August, the #RangeChallenge Summer Shots Series focuses on mentorship while being entertaining for all shooters from those just getting started to seasoned competitors.

“Now this is a package ready for all sorts of fun range time!” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “We’re grateful to Primary Arms for both generous donations and are excited to see who the winners will be during National Shooting Sports Month.” “Primary Arms is proud to partner with NSSF during National Shooting Sports Month to help promote the shooting sports,” said Dina Sanders, Primary Arms Brand Marketing Manager. “We want to encourage everyone to introduce family and friends to the sport and educate newcomers on becoming new gun owners.”

National Shooting Sports Month, a celebration of the shooting sports and the firearm industry, takes place throughout the month of August. Firearms ranges and FFL retailers across the country have listed hundreds of events, classes, shoots, and promotions on the calendar at ShootingSportsMonth.org. That calendar interacts directly with NSSF’s LetsGoShooting.org website, which consumers use to discover the August events taking place in their communities. Ranges and retailers are encouraged to continue adding their August activities to the calendar here, and when they do, NSSF will send those businesses a promotional package that includes shirts and hats.

NSSF’s #RangeChallenge Series’ Summer Shots season runs from Aug 1 to Sept 22. For questions about becoming a #RangeChallenge host range or information about holding other events in August, please contact Ann Gamauf, NSSF Retail & Range Business Development Coordinator, at [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 247.

Additional Gearbox Giveaway and #RangeChallenge sponsorships are available. For more information on how these sponsorships and your involvement will benefit both your business and the firearm industry at large, contact Zach Snow at [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 224.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org