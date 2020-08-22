Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has their PSA 16″ pistol-length 300AAC blackout 1/8 phosphate 13.5″ Lightweight M-Lok classic rifle kit for just $419.99.

Barrel: This Chrome Moly vanadium 4150V barrel is chambered in .300 AAC Blackout with a 1:8″ twist, M4 barrel extension, and a pistol-length gas system. It is phosphate coated and finished off with a .750″ diameter gas block, a PSA 13.5″ Lightweight M-Lok free float rail, and an A2 Flash Hider. Upper: The forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is machined to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a mil-spec manufacturer. Bolt Carrier Group: For AR15 and M16 rifles and carbines. Bolt is made of shot-peened, Mil-spec Carpenter 158® steel. Gas key is secured with grade 8 fasteners and staked. Includes Charging Handle. Barrel Length: 16″

Gas System: Pistol-Length

Barrel Profile: Heavy

Barrel Steel: 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Phosphate

Chrome Lining: None

Muzzle Thread: 5/8-24

Chamber: 300AAC Blackout

Twist Rate: 1/8

Barrel Extension: M4

Diameter at Gas Block: .750″

Gas Block Type: Low-Profile

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 76 Aluminum

Receiver Type: M4

Handguard Type: PSA 13.5″ Lightweight M-Lok Free Float

Bolt Carrier Group Included: Yes

Bolt Steel: Carpenter 158

Bolt Carrier Profile: Full-Auto

Charging Handle Included: Yes

Overall Length: 24.5″ Build Kit: Includes Classic M4-Style Stock, A2 Pistol grip, Classic Lower Parts Kit and Mil-Spec diameter 6-position buffer tube assembly. Everything you need to finish your stripped lower!

PSA 16″ 300AAC Blackout 13.5″ Lightweight M-Lok Classic Rifle Kit

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!