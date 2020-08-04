PSA 10.5″ Carbine-Length 5.56 NATO M-Lok MOE EPT SBA3 Pistol Kit $599.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the PSA 10.5″ Carbine-Length 5.56 NATO 1/7 Phosphate 9″ M-Lok MOE EPT SBA3 Pistol Kit for $599.99 with FREE shipping.

Barrel: 10.5″ 4150V Chrome Moly vanadium steel, phosphate coated and chambered in 5.56 NATO with a 1 in 7″ twist. Carbine length gas barrel is finished off with a PSA Lightweight 9″ M-lok Rail, a low profile gas block, and a PSA A2 Flash Hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is made to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized black for durability. Featuring a mil-spec finish, these uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a mil-spec manufacturer. Bolt: Bolt is made of Mil-spec shot-peened Carpenter 158 steel. Gas key is secured with grade 8 fasteners and staked per mil-spec. Bolt carrier is parkerized outside, and chrome lined inside. Details Barrel Length: 10.5″

Barrel Profile: A2

Gas System: Carbine-Length

Barrel Steel: 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Phosphate

Chrome Lining: None

Muzzle Thread: 1/2-28

Chamber: M4

Twist Rate: 1/7

Barrel Extension: M4

Diameter at Gas Block: .750″

Gas Block Type: Low Profile

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Type: M4

Handguard Type: PSA 9″ Lightweight M-Lok Rail

Bolt Carrier Group Included: Yes

Bolt Steel: Carpenter 158

Bolt Carrier Profile: Full-Auto

Charging Handle Included: Yes

Overall Length: 20″ Build Kit: MOE SBA3 EPT PIstol Build Kit, Black Build Kit: A high quality lower build kit with everything you need to assemble your AR-15 lower into a pistol. Features Enhanced Polished Trigger (EPT), Magpul Grip, Magpul Trigger Guard, and black oxide coated hammer and trigger springs. Also includes SB Tactical SBA3 Adjustable Pistol Brace, castle nut, latch plate, carbine buffer spring, 5 positioning mil-spec buffer tube, and standard carbine buffer.

