USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention AR rifle history buffs and rifle builders, Palmetto State Armory has their PSA AR-15 “M16A4” Stripped Lower Receiver priced at just $79.99. Why “M16A4”? The M16A4 is the fourth generation of the M16 series. The FN M16A4, using safe/semi/burst selective fire, became standard issue for the U.S. Marine Corps.

PSA AR-15 “M16A4” Stripped Lower Receiver: These limited-edition lowers are made using the most advanced aerospace manufacturing technology to produce the industries finest, forged Mil-Spec lowers. Our receivers are machined on a multimillion-dollar, automated, manufacturing system that enables us to produce a product of unequaled quality and value. Material: Made from 7075-T6 Aluminum

Finish: Black, Hardcoat Anodized

Caliber: Multi

Fire Selector: “SAFE” (Safe), “SEMI” (Fire), “BURST” (Full-Auto) These forged lowers are quality made using material is 7075-T6 and are marked “CAL. 5.56MM.” to accommodate most builds. The finish is black hard coat anodizing per Mil-8625 Type 3 class 2.

